Dallas Historical Society to Celebrate Texas Independence Day

The Dallas Historical Society will be celebrating Texas Independence Day with a celebration themed “Valor and Swagger” at the Hall of State at Fair Park.

The event, which will be Saturday, Feb. 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., will be a uniquely Texas event showcasing the spirit and pride Texans hold. Attendees can expect regional cuisine and spirits, live music by the Mojo Brothers Band, and an up-close look at the world’s largest diorama of the Battle at the Alamo.

Event proceeds will benefit the Dallas Historical Society, an organization devoted to preserving and exhibiting the heritage of Dallas and Texas to educate and inspire current and future generations.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the society’s website.