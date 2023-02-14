Shania Twain Headlining 2023 Cattle Baron’s Ball

This year’s Cattle Baron’s Ball headliner is sure to “impress” for the event’s 50th anniversary – country music superstar Shania Twain is heading to Southfork Ranch for the largest single-night fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

The festivities return to Southfork Ranch in Parker Oct. 14. The Texas-founded Randy Rogers Band will entertain donors on the VIP stage.

Ball Chairs Isabell Novakov Higginbotham and Andrea Cheek, along with the one hundred active members of the 2023 Cattle Baron’s Ball Committee are planning an “Iconic” evening with the VIP and Live Auction Stage outside on the ranch, the Main Stage under a tent and the silent auction inside the Southfork Ranch Event and Conference Center.

“Underwriters’ support of the Cattle Baron’s Ball will not only ensure the event’s success but will also help the committee raise critical funds for cancer research in the hopes of finding a cure for cancer in our lifetime,” said Cheek.

“Such profound generosity, such as the lead taken by Texas Oncology, contributes to revolutionize cancer research in fields such as immunotherapy and breast cancer,” added Higginbotham.

Since 1974, original Cattle Baron’s Ball has raised more than $93 million for leading, cutting-edge cancer research in North Texas and has grown to be the largest single-night fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

For underwriting and sponsorship opportunities or more information, please visit www.cattlebaronsball.com.