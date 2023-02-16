Hillcrest Wrestlers Aim for State Medals

Hillcrest seniors Clarence Sanders and Mercedes Fuentes will be among the medal favorites this weekend at the Class 5A state wrestling tournament suburban Houston.

Sanders (42-1), the Region II champion in the 285-pound heavyweight class, will face Vernon’s Isaiah Sanchez in his opening match on Friday at the Berry Center in Cypress.

Fuentes (36-4) will represent the Panthers in the girls 235-pound heavyweight bracket. Also a regional champion, she will clash with Kayla McLearen of Lubbock Cooper in the first round.

Fuentes will make her second appearance at state. Although she lost both of her matches a year ago, her brother Americo was a silver medalist in the boys heavyweight class.

Hillcrest’s David Gormley (175 pounds) also qualified for the boys state tournament. Other girls qualifiers for the Panthers include Sophia Nazario (120 pounds) and Inergee Donald (126 pounds) — who won a bronze medal at regionals.