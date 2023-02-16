Chapman Tops Gymnasts at HP Invitational

Highland Park senior Austin Chapman claimed the boys all-around title at the HP Invitational gymnastics meet on Thursday at the Hegi Family Gymnastics Center.

Chapman won four of six events as the Scots narrowly finished second behind Kingwood in the team standings. John Sartain was second on pommel horse and third on parallel bars, while Lance Lorio placed third on rings.

A day earlier, the HP girls were beaten by three of the top programs in Texas in their only home meet of the regular season. Lily Ford and Margaret Maambo scored in the top 10 on floor exercise for the Lady Scots.

Both HP squads will wrap up the optional portion of their schedule on March 2 at Garland Lakeview Centennial.