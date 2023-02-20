High-Rise Living Offers Amenities

Residents seek walkability, convenience

The lock-and-leave lifestyle, skyline views, and posh amenities offered in Dallas’ luxury high rises make them consistently popular.

Allie Beth Allman & Associates agent Sue Krider lives in the Turtle Creek area and specializes in homes, townhomes, and condos in Turtle Creek, as well as the Park Cities, North Dallas, Uptown, Oak Lawn, and downtown.

“It’s that not having to worry about the yard, and the pool, and the roof, and also being in a walkable neigborhood,” Krider said. “The highest concentration of high rises in Dallas is of course the Turtle Creek area, and they want the amenities that go with the area — the Katy Trail, the restaurants, the Arts District, convenience of getting to airports — so it’s not just the amenities in a building per se, it’s the amenities of the location.”

That’s not to say buyers and renters aren’t interested in the amenities buildings have to offer, though.

“The reason for moving is it’s a lifestyle choice and they want somebody to manage their lifestyle, so the more high-end amenities and services and staff that take care of everything from dog walking to plant watering to refrigerator (cleaning),” said Missy Woehr of the Missy + Ilene team at Compass.

“People move into high rises with 24/7 doorman and valet as well, adding a level of security to their homeownership,” Ilene Christ added.

The high-rise lifestyle is appealing to those looking for a retirement community as well.

“It has a lot to offer that is so appealing to this age group, people in their 60s, 70s, and 80s,” said Marilynn Maus, director of marketing for Ventana by Buckner, a high-rise, luxury retirement community in the 8300 block of North Central Expressway. “Some … didn’t ever realize ‘I’ve been missing out’ because they have spent a lot of time with the upkeep of their large homes or old homes instead of … making new friends … and enjoying these things with one another, like the sky lounge, doing the aqua fit classes, doing the boxing classes.”

Krider says the number of Dallas high rise sales remained strong last year despite low inventory and volatile interest rates. In part because of that shortage of inventory, she said it’s not uncommon for people to sell their homes and lease in a high rise until they find the right listing come up to buy.

“The biggest challenge that we face right now is a shortage of inventory, like everywhere else, but especially in the high-rise market in the upper end,” Krider said. “When I do open houses, I was amazed this past year at the number of people who had sold their homes, were leasing, and frankly, they’re in no hurry, they can wait until they find just the right building that works for them.”

“For the past year actually, it has rebounded in the most strong way,” George Bass of George Bass Stage and Design added about the market for high rises. “Whether you’re renting or owning, you’ve got towers all over downtown Dallas, and the occupancy rate is usually anywhere from 70 to 80%.”