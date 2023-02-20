Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Park Cities Crime Reports Feb. 13-19

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: LOCKER LARCENY

How easy was it for a pilferer to take a MacBook and other electronics from a locker at the Moody Family YMCA in the 6000 block of Preston Road before 8:45 a.m. Feb. 17? The locker was unlocked.

HIGHLAND PARK

13 Monday

Arrested at 3:19 a.m.: a 25-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and for warrants in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

Arrested at 3:30 a.m.: a 34-year-old man for a warrant at Wycliff Avenue and Throckmorton Street.

A mischief maker defaced a bathroom at Merit Coffee in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue before 11 a.m.

14 Tuesday

A crook made off with a catalytic converter from a Toyota Sequoia parked in the 4300 block of Macarthur Avenue before 5:15 p.m.

Arrested at 11:53 p.m.: a 21-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 5500 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

15 Wednesday

Arrested at 4 p.m.: a 52 year old accused of driving without insurance, driving with an expired registration, and for warrants in the 4300 block of Wycliff Avenue

An intruder got into a garage of a home in the 4700 block of Bowser Avenue and made off with a Schwinn children’s bicycle at 4:30 p.m.

Arrested at 11:39 p.m.: a 22 year old accused of public intoxication in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane

16 Thursday

A burglar broke into a construction site in the 4400 block of Belfort Place and took 78 sheets of plywood roof decking worth $2,500 before 6:30 a.m.

A porch pirate pilfered a package containing a $135 blouse from a home in the 3700 block of Maplewood Avenue before  6:30 p.m.

A careless driver in a Ford Fusion that’d been reported stolen caused a crash with a Kia Optima near the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Mockingbird Avenue at 9:13 p.m. then flee the scene on foot.

17 Friday

A scammer purporting to be a CPA requested and took $61,757 via wire transfers from a man from the 4500 block of Bordeaux Avenue before 11:41 a.m.

19 Sunday

A crook drove off in a Cadillac Escalade from the 4400 block of Lorraine Avenue that was later found in the parking lot of Churchill Park in the 7000 block of Churchill Way before 8:27 a.m.

A pilferer took a wallet with 10+ credit cards, and about $50 from a BMW X5 parked in the 3300 block of Drexel Drive before 9:30 a.m.

A ne’er do well sped away from an officer who tried to initiate a traffic stop for driving without rear night-time lighting near the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Mockingbird Lane at 11:57 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

14 Tuesday

A thief found easy pickings of a purse and a pair of Ray-Bans from an unlocked GMC Yukon parked at a gas station in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane at midnight.

15 Wednesday

A jerk harassed a woman in the 3500 block of Northwest Parkway at 7:48 p.m.

16 Thursday

A burglar snagged a pair of Maui Jims aviators, sports equipment, and more from a Land Rover Velar parked in the 8300 block of Preston Road before 7:43 p.m.

18 Saturday

A burglar got into a Ford pickup parked in the 3100 block of Rosedale Avenue before 5:30 p.m.

19 Sunday

A crook drove off in a Toyota 4Runner from the 4200 block of Greenbrier Drive before 1 p.m.

