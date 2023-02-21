8th Annual Mavs Ball Scheduled for March 3

The Dallas Mavericks will host its eighth annual Mavs Ball on March 3, featuring a cocktail reception, a seated dinner, live and silent auctions, and entertainment.

This is the premier fundraising event for the Mavs Foundation, bringing together Mavs fans and VIPs to celebrate the 2022-2023 grantees and the charitable work of the Dallas Mavericks during the season.

The event is presented by ShiftKey and will feature appearances from Dallas Mavericks players, CEO Cynt Marshall, and Governor Mark Cuban.

Tickets range from $750 to $50,000 and are available at Mavs.com/MavsBall. The Mavs Ball will run from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Omni Hotel Dallas.