St. Philip’s Destiny Award to Feature Sterling K. Brown

St. Philip’s School and Community Center’s upcoming 23rd Destiny Award Luncheon will feature Emmy and Golden Globe winner Sterling K. Brown.

With a diamond sponsor of JPMorgan Chase & Co., the “Illuminating Art, Education, and Service”-themed luncheon is scheduled for Friday, March 3. J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s managing director, Pete Chilian, was the chair of last year’s luncheon, which raised over $1 million for St. Philip’s, a first for the institution.

“We are thrilled to serve as title sponsor for St. Philip’s Destiny Award Luncheon this March and over the next two years,” Chilian said. “2023 also marks 30 years of JPMorgan Chase’s engagement with St. Philip’s. We are proud to play a role in supporting the school and community center in the important work they do throughout Southern Dallas and the Metroplex as a school, community center, and neighborhood change agent.”

This year’s luncheon is co-chaired by Kacy and Carter Tolleson and will feature an award presentation to the Mona and David Munson Humanitarian Awardees, area faith-based philanthropists Ellen and John McStay, performances by St. Philip’s students, tributes by alumni, and a moderated conversation with Brown, the Parrish Family Destiny Speaker, and Bruce DuBose, co-founder and producing artistic director of Undermain Theater. The student showcase will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by the luncheon at 11:30 a.m.

With a Bachelor of Arts in drama from Stanford University and a master’s degree in fine arts from New York University, Brown is most known for his role as “Randall” in NBC’s critically acclaimed drama series “This Is Us.” His achievements include nominations and awards won from the Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, American Black Film Festival, BET Awards, NAACP Image Awards, Critic’s Choice Television Awards, and more. Additionally, Brown created Indian Meadows Productions under a pact with 20th Century Fox Television in 2018.

The luncheon serves as St. Philip’s signature fundraising event, directly benefiting services promoting Christian education, senior services, hunger, and youth engagement. The event has featured many notable scholars, athletes, and celebrities as keynote speakers in moderated conversations, including Viola Davis, the late Cicely Tyson, Henry Louis Gates, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Alex Rodriguez, and most recently, Shaquille O’Neal.

Sponsorships, tables, and individual tickets are available on the St. Philip’s website. Eight sponsorship levels are available, ranging from $10,000 to $50,000, and tickets are $350.