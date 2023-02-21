Out & About: CASAblanca Casino Party
More than 400 enjoyed casino games and danced the night away to the Special Edition Band at Dallas CASA’s Young Professionals’ CASAblanca Feb. 4 at the Hall on Dragon.
Attendees enjoyed roulette, poker, craps, and blackjack tables, as well as appetizers, a fried rice station that created custom-filled takeout boxes, a photo booth, and prizes.
Dallas CASA’s Young Professionals is a group of under-40s that serves as an outreach, volunteer, and fundraising arm of Dallas CASA.
Co-chaired by YP members Anuka Dhakal, Brooke Donelson, and Melissa Wong, the funds raised from CASAblanca support the child victims of abuse and neglect the agency serves.