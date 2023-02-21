Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Brooke Donelson, Anuka Dhakal, Kathleen M. LaValle (Dallas CASA CEO), and Melissa Wong. PHOTO: Ray Carlin
Out & About: CASAblanca Casino Party

More than 400 enjoyed casino games and danced the night away to the Special Edition Band at Dallas CASA’s Young Professionals’ CASAblanca Feb. 4 at the Hall on Dragon.

Attendees enjoyed roulette, poker, craps, and blackjack tables, as well as appetizers, a fried rice station that created custom-filled takeout boxes, a photo booth, and prizes.

Dallas CASA’s Young Professionals is a group of under-40s that serves as an outreach, volunteer, and fundraising arm of Dallas CASA. 

Co-chaired by YP members Anuka Dhakal, Brooke Donelson, and Melissa Wong, the funds raised from CASAblanca support the child victims of abuse and neglect the agency serves.

Michael LaValle, Nicki Stafford, Kathleen M. LaValle, and Paul Stafford
Megan and Tom Sterquell
Melissa Wong, Brooke Donelson, and Anuka Dhakal (event co-chairs)
The Special Edition Band
