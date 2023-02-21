WTW Survives, Jesuit Falls in Playoffs

W.T. White closed a seesaw game with poise, clutch free throws, and tough defense on Tuesday at Forester Fieldhouse.

The Longhorns topped West Mesquite 48-46 in the first round of the Class 5A Region II boys basketball playoffs, led by 21 points and seven blocked shots from junior Johnathan Price.

WTW (16-12), the third seed from District 11-5A, will advance to meet 9-5A runner-up Frisco in the area round on Friday at a time and site to be determined. The Raccoons knocked off rival Frisco Independence in their opening-round matchup.

In Class 6A, Jesuit fell to Arlington Martin 68-53 in a Region I bi-district contest on Tuesday in Flower Mound. Caleb Steger’s game-high 24 points paced the Rangers (19-13), but the District 8-6A champion Warriors (29-4) pulled away after halftime.