Burglar Shatters PH Fajita Pete’s Door, Steals Registers

A burglar shattered the door of Fajita Pete’s at Preston Forest and stole cash registers around 3:31 a.m. Feb. 21.

“We are sad to tell you all that our Preston Forest location was broken into last night,” Fajita Pete’s – Preston Forest posted on Facebook. “We are grateful for the employees who showed up today to still serve our community, and we pray for the souls of those who did this and also that justice is served.”

Dallas Police spokesperson Michael Dennis said there is no suspect in custody, and it remains an ongoing investigation.

The restaurant, located at 6060 Forest Lane, Suite 892, remains open and serving fajitas. Fajita Pete’s spokespeople said they have no further comment on the situation.