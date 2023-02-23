House of the Month: 11821 Doolin Court

Nestled behind a stone wall in an exclusive, eight-home gated Preston Hollow community conveniently located near top medical centers, private schools, shopping, and dining, this Santa Barbara-style estate built in 2017 offers a low-maintenance lifestyle with designer finishes.

Expansive windows, vaulted ceilings, and great art walls provide an airy, open floor plan. The eat-in chef’s kitchen with quartzite waterfall island, Wolf and Subzero appliances, and a 100-bottle chilled wine display opens to a dining and living area. Those spaces connect to an expansive outdoor terrace with a fireplace and heaters that overlooks the heated resort-style pool, putting green, and fully turfed property.

The progressive floorplan has a primary suite and guest suite on both levels. The downstairs office boasts a two-story ceiling and fireplace. An upstairs game room with a balcony and adjacent media room provides convenient in-house entertainment. The oversized three-car garages and motor court provide ample parking.