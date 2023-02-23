Real Talk: Aaron Carroll 

The native Texan was raised in Tyler, graduated with honors from Texas Christian University, and resides in the Park Cities with his wife and two children.

He’s a team lead with the Carroll Eltis Group at Douglas Elliman Realty, focusing on residential real estate in the Park Cities, Preston Hollow, Lakewood, and Uptown. He’s led his team to more than $600 million in sales since he began working in real estate more than 10 years ago. When he isn’t working, Aaron and his wife donate their time and resources to various schools and charities, including ABPA, Westminster, Genesis Women’s Shelter, The Family Place, North Texas Food Bank, and Turtle Creek Conservancy.

How long have you been in real estate, and what led you to this career?

I have now been in real estate for 11 years. I come from a real estate background, as my mom has been an agent in Tyler, Texas, since I was 10 years old. My parents encouraged me to pursue real estate in my hometown of Tyler, but I knew I wanted to be in Dallas. I’m very lucky that I get to sell luxury properties in the city I love.

Now that you’ve been a real estate professional for a while, if you could go back in time and give yourself any advice, what would it be?

I would tell myself not to judge my career by one bad day but to instead reflect on each quarter and year overall. I’m extremely passionate about what I do and confident that I can get a job done, so it’s difficult when I miss out on something, but I remind myself to stay motivated because there are always new opportunities.

What is the best thing about

being a real estate agent?

Honestly, the best part is the people I meet and connections I’ve made. That’s what keeps me going every day. I love the sense of community that I have with people and neighborhoods across Dallas.

What is your outlook on the

Dallas market?

I try to stay positive even when the market may be more challenging because, in my opinion, the Dallas real estate market is one of the best investments you can make right now. There continues to be high demand and limited inventory, and I believe the market will stay strong with the increasing number of people continuing to move to Dallas.

Can you give us a fun fact

about yourself?

I was in the Screen Actors Guild at the age of 14 and appeared in Law and Order, Sopranos, Keeping the Faith, and several national commercials.