HP Soccer Teams Sweep Past MacArthur

Highland Park remained undefeated atop the District 7-6A girls soccer standings with a 4-1 road win over Irving MacArthur on Friday.

The Lady Scots (16-1-1, 9-0-1) have outscored their league opponents by a combined margin of 56-6 and have tallied at least four goals in five consecutive games. Three days earlier, HP posted a 6-2 home victory over Lake Highlands.

Meanwhile, the HP boys earned one of their most decisive wins of the season on Friday with a 3-0 shutout of MacArthur at Highlander Stadium.

The Scots (11-5-3, 5-5-2) remained unbeaten at home and avenged a 3-2 loss to the Cardinals three weeks earlier. They also scored three goals for the first time since a Jan. 22 win over Richardson Pearce.

The HP boys will host Irving Nimitz on Tuesday while the girls will travel to face Nimitz on Tuesday followed by Pearce on March 3.