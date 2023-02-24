HP Rally Falls Short in Playoff Defeat

Highland Park surged within striking distance in the second half but couldn’t complete its comeback on Friday against Plano.

The Wildcats held off the Scots 61-54 in a Class 6A Region I area round playoff game at Moody Coliseum, ending HP’s eight-game winning streak and its season.

The Scots trailed by 19 points early in the third quarter before rallying to within two midway through the fourth. Plano, however, showed poise down the stretch to put the game away.

“We didn’t have our best game, but Plano had a lot to do with that. They were strong and they were tough,” said HP head coach David Piehler. “It seemed like whatever defense we tried, they were making shots.”

HP never led in the game after some uncharacteristically erratic shooting before halftime. The Scots (26-7), known for their perimeter prowess, did not make a 3-pointer until Dylan Walker’s jumper from the wing with 5:41 remaining in the game.

“If we make shots, we can play with anybody. But even when we don’t, we can still battle,” Piehler said. “They gave everything they had.”

The Wildcats (24-8) remained in control thanks to a size advantage in the paint — resulting in several blocked and altered shot attempts — plus the scoring punch of Tyran Mason (21 points) and Justin McBride (20 points).

McBride extended the lead to double digits with a trey midway through the second quarter, then hit another to beat the halftime buzzer. Meanwhile, Mason was 13-of-14 from the free-throw line.

HP chipped away at the margin with a 19-5 run to end the third quarter. Jordan Stribling led the charge with 16 points and 14 rebounds, most of which came in the second half.

Coleson Messer added 11 points and nine boards, while Walker and Thomas Jackman also contributed 11 points apiece.

All three of them, along with starting point guard Drew McElroy, are part of a large senior class that played its last game together for HP on Friday.

“The commitment and the effort and the dedication they had for four years — I don’t know if I’ve ever had a better group,” Piehler said. “They set the standard for the groups to come, and it’s going to be hard to follow in their footsteps.”

