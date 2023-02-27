HP LitFest Co-Chair: “Literature Is A Gateway to Every Discipline”

By Dana Manley, HP LitFest co-chair

Many of today’s undergraduate and high school students think literature is insignificant and underestimate its potential. Many believe science and math are the only way to a fulfilling or lucrative career. On the contrary, literature is a gateway to every discipline from history to chemistry to AI, and our students’ experience with it inevitably broadens their understanding of life.

I couldn’t say it better than the following three people who spoke eloquently about the importance of literature and stories in our lives during last year’s Highland Park Literary Festival:

“It’s important for students to see so many kinds of literature and see it working in songwriting, advertising, and journalism,” said English teacher Rachel Pullen. “I encourage my students to attend the workshops and hear from professionals who use these skills in many ways.” Pullen attended Highland Park High School and enjoyed HP LitFest as a student.

Bestselling novelist Amor Towles, our 2022 keynote speaker said, “my high school experience was important to shaping my interest in both reading and writing. There’s nothing more powerful than a book in the hands of a young person [to impact how they look at the world].”

Amy Jent, Bradfield librarian, said “Stories are such a part of who we are as human beings. Stories have been around as long as humans have been on Earth: before books, TV, and the Internet. Stories define who we are and who we want to be. Stories help children discover possibilities.”

Each year I am astounded at the depth and breadth that HP LitFest offers our community and students from elementary through high school.

We are on the cusp of the 27th HP LitFest keynote event with bestselling author Peter Heller. On March 2, Heller will present both to our high school student body and to the public at a free event made possible by La Fiesta de las Seis Banderas. He will also join 24 writers who will engage our students in interesting workshops during high school English classes on March 3 with topics such as “How to cover the NFL in the digital age” (Ben Baby), “How to find your voice in podcasting” (Nellie Scuitto), and “Comedy Math: 2+2=Banana” (Matt Lyle).

Thank you to all in our community who elevate literature and stories as part of learning. I hope you will join us at the free public keynote event with Peter Heller on March 2 at 7:00 p.m. in the high school auditorium.