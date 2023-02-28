Bears, Knights Eye TAPPS Soccer Titles

Ursuline and Covenant each will try to regain the top spot this week at the TAPPS state soccer tournament in Round Rock.

The Bears (19-6) have won 28 state titles in the past 32 years but missed out a year ago. That provides plenty of motivation for Ursuline as the favorite in the Division I bracket.

Winning again will require beating some familiar foes, as the semifinals consist entirely of teams in Ursuline’s district. The Bears will face Parish Episcopal on Thursday for the chance to face either Plano John Paul II or Bishop Lynch in the finals on Friday.

It’s been two years since Covenant made school history by winning boys and girls soccer titles on the same day. The repeat effort didn’t go as planned, but the girls are a top seed again in this year’s tournament, with a 10-game winning streak.

The Knights (15-4) will meet district rival McKinney Christian on Thursday in the Division III semifinals, with a chance to advance to Friday’s championship game, perhaps against perennial power Schertz John Paul II.

Meanwhile, the Covenant boys will look for their third crown after winning in 2018 and 2021. The Knights (18-5) will face Carrollton Prince of Peace in the semifinals on Tuesday, with the championship game set for Wednesday.