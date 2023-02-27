Park Cities Crime Reports Feb. 20-26

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: FIRE HYDRANT FRACAS

A careless driver hit a fire hydrant in the 5000 block of Airline Road and drove away, leaving water flowing from the hydrant before 9:06 a.m. Feb. 21.

HIGHLAND PARK

20 Monday

Reported at 12:39 p.m.: a fraudster opened a checking account using the information of a man from the 3500 block of Harvard Avenue and tried to make a purchase.

Arrested at 8:52 p.m.: a 47-year-old man accused of theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespassing in the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue.

21 Tuesday

A crook drove off in a Ford F150 with $2,000 worth of tools inside that was parked in the 4600 block of Belclaire Avenue before 7 a.m.

A mischief maker dented portions of a GMC Denali parked in the 5500 block of Auburndale Avenue with a pocket knife before 8:02 a.m.

Arrested at 11:21 p.m.: a 47-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue.

22 Wednesday

A crook made off with a catalytic converter from a Mitsubishi Outlander parked in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue before 8:20 a.m.

How easy was it for a thief to take an Acura TLX parked in the 3400 block of Dartmouth Avenue before 7:30 a.m.? The key fob was left inside.

A ne’er do well took a package containing $6,200 worth of stuff from the UPS store in the 4800 block of Lemmon Avenue at 5 p.m.

23 Thursday

A good neighbor found a set of keys on the sidewalk near the intersection of Versailles Avenue and Eastern Avenue and turned them in to authorities at 7:20 p.m.

A scammer took a total of $750 in CashApp payments from an employee of Honor Bar in Highland Park Village before 5:42 p.m. by claiming to be from a law enforcement agency before asking for the money.

24 Friday

A scammer used the information of a woman from the 4400 block of Edmondson Avenue to make a nearly $252 purchase from Southwest Airlines and attempt to make another $654 purchase at 10 a.m.

Arrested at 5:16 p.m.: a 31-year-old man accused of failure to identify, intentionally giving false information, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without valid insurance, driving with expired registration, driving without a valid license, speeding, and for warrants in the 4200 block of Fairfax Avenue.

25 Saturday

Arrested at 2:44 a.m.: a 23 year old accused of public intoxication in Highland Park Village.

Arrested at 8 a.m.: a 33-year-old man for warrants in the 4000 block of Normandy Avenue.

Arrested at noon: a 30-year-old man for warrants at the intersection of Armstrong Parkway and Cowper Avenue.

26 Sunday

Arrested at 4:50 p.m.: a 47-year-old man for warrants in the 3200 block of Knox Street.

A careless FedEx van driver hit the passenger side mirror of a Ford F350 pickup truck parked in the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue at 10:05 a.m. and continued on westbound toward Roland Avenue.

A burglar found easy pickings of shopping bags with about $775 worth of stuff from a Lexus NX350 that was left unlocked in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

UNIVERSITY PARK

20 Monday

Reported at 10:09 a.m.: a burglar got into a building in the 6400 block of North Central Expressway.

21 Tuesday

Arrested at 3:57 a.m.: a 47-year-old man accused of possession of marijuana in the 7100 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

A jerk busted a window of a Mercedes in the 3100 block of Hanover Street before 8:07 a.m.

22 Wednesday

A crook shattered a window of a Ford F150 parked in the 4100 block of Hyer Avenue before 1:41 p.m.

23 Thursday

An intruder took a Lenovo T14 laptop from a Jeep parked in a garage of a home in the 6600 block of Airline Road before 6:50 a.m.

A pilferer took stuff from an unlocked Jeep Grand Cherokee in the 2800 block of Daniel Court before 7:30 a.m.

A thief found easy pickings of various tools from a construction site in the 4100 block of Amherst Street before 8:06 a.m.

A ne’er do well took clothes and other stuff from an Audi Q5 parked in the 3500 block of Lovers Lane at 5:12 p.m.

24 Friday

Arrested at 6:34 p.m.: a 35-year-old woman accused of assault in the 4100 block of Greenbrier Drive.

26 Sunday

A burglar took a purse and cards from a Jeep Grand Cherokee parked in the 6400 block of Lomo Alto Drive before 5:30 p.m.

Arrested at 7:42 p.m.: a 26-year-old man for a warrant in the 3400 block of Rankin Avenue.