Society Millers Celebrate Renovation of Namesake Gym at St. Philip’s

David and Carolyn Miller celebrated the renovation of their namesake Miller Family Legacy Gym, a centerpiece of the St. Philip’s School and Community Center athletics program, which serves 1,500 children each year.

The Millers’ million-dollar contribution to St. Philip’s is the latest local philanthropic effort for the couple, who are also longtime supporters of SMU, having contributed $50 million to the Cox School of Business in 2019.

David Miller, co-founder of private equity firm EnCap Investments, was a basketball standout at SMU.

Also on hand Jan. 26 to celebrate the newly renovated and renamed gym:

• Haywood Christopher Owens, former NBA player and great-nephew of Jesse Owens, the four-time gold medalist at the 1936 Olympics;

• Parrish Restaurants owner Roland Parrish, co-chair of St. Philip’s We Believe campaign, which raised $50 million for the school and community center in south Dallas;

• And St. Philip’s alumnus Nakeie Montgomery, a professional lacrosse player.

Owens, who played at St. Philip’s as a youth, regaled the ribbon cutting crowd with his tale of playing basketball in Berlin, the site of his great-uncle’s Olympic triumph.

“I don’t think many kids realize it while they’re here, but (St. Philip’s) is a place that creates long-lasting memories that can never be taken away,” he said. “My time at St. Philip’s further solidified the foundation of faith and discipline that I was born into.”

Parrish spoke about how community support of the campus will benefit future generations.

“There’s much to celebrate at this moment – those who came before us, those who generously given, and the lives of many, many children in south Dallas will be impacted in a positive manner,” he said.

St. Philip’s Perot Family Headmaster Terry Flowers added, “I want you to remember it’s not just the sports that spaces like this accommodate. It’s the opportunity to be in a place, to be safe, to be exposed to positive role models.”

