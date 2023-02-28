Big Night Supporting Big Thought

Multi-award-winning media personality, author, and actor Bevy Smith will host the Big Night for Big Thought event March 4. Big Thought is an education nonprofit that seeks to close the opportunity gap by “equipping all youth in marginalized communities with the skills and tools they need to imagine and create their best lives and a better world.”

Bevy Smith

The Gracie Award winner and Sirius XM “Bevelations” host is slated to take the stage at the event, which is from 6:30 to 10 p.m. March 4, to honor numerous creatives and community leaders for their commitment to BIG ideas and their Big Thought Impact. The evening will include a cocktail reception, seated dinner, youth-led entertainment, and a live auction.

“I wear many titles — author, tv host, motivational speaker — but the title I love most is that of mentor,” Smith said. “Mentoring young people (especially from disadvantaged communities) is my greatest accomplishment. Giving them access to art through ‘Cool Culture,’ an arts education program based in New York, hosting the Ali Forney Center awards gala which helps LGBTQ youth find a voice, or working with the WEEN academy-a mentoring program for young ladies looking for a career in entertainment-this work has been my passion. I look forward to adding Big Thought to my list of philanthropic endeavors.”

The 2023 honorary chairs are DeMarcus and Sasha Lawrence and Donna Wilhelm, and the event chairs are Lynn and Allan McBee and Christa and Ketric Sanford.

“The programs and services that Big Thought provides helps to close the opportunity gap for our youth that need it the most,” said Lynn and Allan McBee.

“The money raised from Big Night will go far in helping to achieve that goal,” Christa and Ketric Sanford added. “We hope to have a great response from new and steadfast Big Thought supporters to make this event a success.”

“I understand what it means to come from a tough background, and I want to help kids become leaders,” DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys defensive end and honorary chair of Big Night. “That’s why I chose Big Thought and what they represent and stand for.”

DeMarcus and Sasha Lawrence Ketric and Christa Sanford Lynn and Allan McBee Donna Wilhelm

Additionally, Big Thought will honor Aria Jones, Big Thought’s site guide for the community action team with the Mitch Jericho Visionary Voice Award, Roger Taylor, pre-adjudication manager for the Dallas County Juvenile Center, with the Gigi Antoni Courageous Creator Award, and former Dallas ISD superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa with the Edith O’Donnell Legacy Leadership Award.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the return of Big Night, which will allow us to closely connect and celebrate with our community,” Big Thought CEO Byron Sanders said. “We’re better together, and collectively supporting youth ages 4 to 24 on their journeys developing skills as they prepare for a 21st century world of living and working is powerful – it’s BIG, and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate these young creators, the thinkers and doers of tomorrow – the powerful agents of today.”

For more information and to buy tickets, visit Big Thought’s website.