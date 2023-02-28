Live Happy Kicks off #HappyActs

Live Happy is kicking off its annual #HappyActs campaign that promotes small, simple acts of kindness to help make the world a better place.

This month-long initiative is in light of UN-established International Day of Happiness which lands on March 20. Live Happy is a Dallas-based organization dedicated to delivering latest news and information on the science of happiness and wellbeing and aims to bring more awareness to the importance of global happiness.

This is the ninth year for Live Happy to celebrate #HappyActs by creating and sponsoring hundreds of Happiness Walls in public areas, businesses, and schools. Some of the suggested acts include volunteer or donate to charity, plan an “errand date” with a friend, hold the door open for someone, shop local, and the list goes on.

“Our #HappyActs celebration provides an easy way for participants to spread happiness and make a positive difference in their lives and the lives of those around them,” Live Happy CEO Deborah K. Heisz said. “This isn’t just an act of kindness but an act of hope that collectively we can change the future to be a more positive and happier place for all.”

Live Happy is asking community leaders, businesses, educators, mental health advocates, human resources professionals, and faith-based organizations to join the campaign by registering a Happiness Wall at LiveHappy.com/HappyActs.