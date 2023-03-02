DART Accepting Annual Student Art Contest Entries

The annual Dallas Area Rapid Transit student art contest is accepting entries from North Texas students through March 22. This year’s theme: “Go Here. Go There. Go Everywhere!”

The contest gives students a chance to show the places (both figuratively and literally) that art takes them.

Students in grades kindergarten through 12th throughout North Texas are eligible to compete for the opportunity to have their art displayed on DART rail stations, on buses, and inside trains. The winner’s artwork will also be displayed at the Dallas Museum of Art, Love Field Airport, and on DART’s website.

Five teachers who submit the largest number of qualified entries will receive a $100 gift card.

For more information about the contest or to enter, visit DART.org/artcontest.