Dallas to Hold Tax 101 Presentations

The Dallas County Tax Office and the Dallas Central Appraisal District are partnering to hold Property Tax 101 community presentations.

For District 13, Councilwoman Gay Donnell Willis will be hosting a meeting 6 p.m. March 21 at the Walnut Hill Recreation Center. Speakers will include Dallas County tax assessor John R. Ames and DCAS director of appraisal Shane Docherty.

Councilwoman Jaynie Schultz will be hosting the District 11 meeting at 5:30 p.m. March 22 at the Fretz Library black box theater. The meeting will be co-hosted by Commissioner Andy Sommerman and will also have Ames and Docherty as speakers.

“We will be focusing on giving you information that will allow taxpayers to know the deadlines and best way to present information when they protest their values and to also know thee deadlines and options which are available for paying their taxes,” Ames said.