Faith Friday: Dallas Christ Child Society Celebrating 110 Years

Rachel Snyder

The Dallas Christ Child Society is celebrating its 110th year.

“This year marks our 110th year hand knitting and crocheting layettes for newborns that may be leaving the hospital with nothing else,” said member Katherine Shaw. “It is at the hands of dozens of Park Cities women that donate their time and knitted goods including blankets, booties, washcloths, hats, and socks. With the funds we’ve raised and donations from the local company, Three Marthas, we were able to include diapers, day gowns, additional socks and appliqué towels with each knitted item.”

Shaw said the Dallas Christ Child Society is planning an event in May for those interested in becoming members.

