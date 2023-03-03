HP’s Pressler Adds Pro Coaching Duties

Highland Park lacrosse coach Mike Pressler isn’t leaving the Scots — but he is heading to the professional ranks.

Pressler has been named as the new head coach of Atlas L.C., a franchise in the Premier Lacrosse League. Since the seasons don’t overlap, with HP playing in the spring and the PLL starting in the summer, he will be able to oversee both programs.

One of the sport’s most decorated coaches, Pressler, 63, joined the Scots last fall after more than three decades coaching successful college programs at Duke and Bryant. He was named national coach of the year in 2005 and steered the U.S. national team in 2010.

However, he has never coached professionally. The PLL season typically runs from June to September, during which teams rotate between various cities.

“To be able to coach the most talented professional players on the planet and to do so without any disruption to my commitment to HP Lacrosse is an incredible opportunity in the twilight of my coaching career,” Pressler said in a message to HP parents. “The things I will learn and experience coaching in the PLL will only enhance my role as the head coach of Highland Park in the future.”

The Scots (3-0) will finish up their campaign no later than mid-May at the Texas High School Lacrosse League state tournament.