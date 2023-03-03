Movies with a Mission Raises $18.7K for Children’s Heath

The second-annual Movies with a Mission — a fundraising campaign in which AMC NorthPark 15 donates 100% of ticket sales for certain screenings to Children’s Health — raised $18,725.

The fundraising effort took place during the holiday season and consisted of a committee of nearly 100 teens representing 20 public and private schools in Dallas. Co-chairs Jesuit freshman Barrett Gibbins and Ursuline freshman Ella Kate Nayfa founded the effort.

“With a passion for film, Movies with a Mission is a way to bring friends together to enjoy a movie while making a difference for teens in treatment at Children’s Health,” Gibbins and Nayfa said. “We are thankful for our AMC NorthPark 15 sponsor for their continued support to give us the opportunity to give back to our community.”

Combining this year’s amount with last year’s, Movies with a Mission has raised a total of $28,725.

Movies with a Mission expanded from one film to three this year, with 100% of proceeds from one screening of Strange World, Polar Express, and Avatar: The Way of Water going to Children’s Health.

“Community support is more important than ever as Children’s Health continues to carry out our mission to make life better for children,” said Holly Hassmann, vice president of external relations at Children’s Medical Center Foundation. “We are excited to embark on a new tradition with AMC NorthPark 15 and the Women’s Auxiliary that create a platform for young philanthropists to make a difference in the lives of the patients and families we serve.”

Gibbins and Nayfa are working with AMC to secure movie screenings as they prepare for the third-annual rendition of Movies with a Mission later this year.