April Site Readings

April brings new stories to our website. Here’s a look at what you may have missed online in February and March:

A new exhibition at the George W. Bush Presidential Center features rare versions of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Emancipation Proclamation, as well as books by philosophers John Locke and Jean-Jacques Rousseau and a 14th-century copy of the Magna Carta. The exhibit, titled “Freedom Matters,” is open at the George W. Bush Presidential Center on the SMU campus until Dec. 31, and the pieces are from the collections of the Harlan Crow Library and David Rubenstein.

Steffanie and Eric Evans recently took over ownership of the Lovers Lane interior design shop Rutherford’s Design. The shop – located at 5417 Lovers Lane – offers everything from design services, to fabrics, furnishings, trims, and gifts. The 33-plus-year-old business has had two different Lovers Lane locations over the years.

Members of The Hockaday School’s debate team make up one of 16 teams remaining in the 2022-2023 International Public Policy Forum competition. IPFF is the first and only competition that gives high school students from around the world an opportunity to engage in written and oral debates on public policy issues. Hockaday is the only school from Texas to advance to the “Sweet 16” round, which makes the students eligible to win an all-expenses-paid trip to the IPFF Finals in New York City.