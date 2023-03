Michael Conrady, an organist and choirmaster at St. Thomas Aquinas will perform at the church at 12521 Inwood Road March 23 and Alfred Calabrese will conduct a choral music concert for Lent to close the concert series March 30. Both concerts will begin at noon.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]