HP Gymnasts Bring Home District Titles

Two perfect vault scores led the Highland Park boys to a dramatic district gymnastics championship on Thursday in Irving.

The Scots trailed Garland Lakeview entering the final rotation on the optional day of the meet. However, Ryder Greene and Austin Chapman earned back-to-back 10s to put HP ahead. John Sartain won the district all-around title for the Scots.

HP also claimed the girls team title behind strong performances from Erin Bollinger, Ana Simpson, and Margaret Maambo. Next up, the Scots will host the regional meet on April 13-14 at the Hegi Family Gymnastics Center.