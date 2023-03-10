HP Girls Finish Unbeaten District Season

Highland Park polished off an undefeated run through the District 7-6A girls soccer schedule in dominating fashion on Friday.

The Lady Scots rolled to an 8-0 road win over Irving, three days after pounding Richardson Berkner 10-0 in their home finale at Highlander Stadium.

HP also reached the 20-win plateau in the district finale, completing its 14-game league slate with 11 consecutive victories and a scoring margin of 81-9.

The Lady Scots (20-1-1, 13-0-1) will be the top seed from 7-6A in the Region I playoff bracket later this month. But first, they will wrap up the regular season with a nondistrict game against Rockwall on March 21.

Meanwhile, the HP boys earned a 2-2 tie against Irving on Friday at Highlander Stadium. The Scots rallied from a two-goal deficit against the Tigers, who were undefeated in district play and had not allowed more than one goal in a game all season.

The draw extended HP’s unbeaten streak to five games. Three days earlier, the Scots earned a 1-0 road win over Berkner thanks to a goal by Canon Spackman.

The Scots (12-5-5, 6-5-4), who have not lost at home all season, will look to secure a playoff spot when they finish the regular season on March 17 by hosting Lake Highlands.

