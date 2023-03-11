DPD: 11-Year-Old Boy Shot in 6400 Block of Royal Lane

Dallas police say an 11-year-old boy was fatally shot shortly after 2 a.m. March 11 in the 6400 block of Royal Lane.

Officers say they were called to the scene at 2:15 a.m. and found a woman and an 11-year-old boy had been shot.

The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition and the boy died at the scene, according to authorities.

Jakeith Huntley, 30, was arrested on a complaint of murder in connection with the shooting and booked into the Dallas County Jail, police say.