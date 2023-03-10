Lady Scots Roll Past MacArthur in 7-6A

Highland Park continued to slug past its District 7-6A softball competition on Friday with an 18-7 win at Irving MacArthur.

Included in the 14-hit barrage were doubles from Reese Singleton, Maggie Jordan, Skylar Hammel, Kate Joiner, and Faith Horner.

The Lady Scots (11-8, 3-0) matched a season-high offensive output and have scored 43 runs in their first three league games. That includes a 7-6 triumph over Lake Highlands on Tuesday in which HP rallied from an early deficit.

Plus, HP bounced back after struggling at a tournament in Denton last weekend, when the Lady Scots won only once in five games. They fell to Denton Braswell, Sanger, and Krum; tied with Denton; and finished with a win over Haltom.

HP will look to continue its three-game winning streak on Monday by hosting Irving Nimitz.