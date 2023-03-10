HP Pool Sets 2023 Season, Makes Renovations

This year’s swim season at Highland Park’s pool is set for April 18 through Oct. 27.

Starting in April, residents will be able to lap swim at the pool from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. The pool will be closed Mondays for maintenance.

On May 26, the pool will be available for open swimming from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Aug. 13.

Then on Aug. 15 to Oct. 1, the pool will only be open on the weekends for both open and lap swimming.

The season will finish through October with only lap swimming available from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“We have a very big group that loves to lap swim, and they are so gratefully appreciative … to swim April through the end of October,” said Chelsey Gordon, the town’s assistant director of development services. “It also makes us very unique … as a lot of municipal pools are only open Memorial Day to Labor Day, and we’ve extended that season substantially.”

In preparation for this season, the community pool has a new liner free of leaks that will help extend the pool’s lifetime by about 10 to 15 years, according to an update Gordon presented to the town council.

The town also temporarily fixed cracks on the filter while parts for a complete replacement are being manufactured.

A new pool manager is currently being onboarded. Then, the hiring of lifeguards will begin.

In other news, during its March 7 meeting and study session, the town council:

Recognized the Highland Park Library for receiving an Achievement of Library Excellence Award from the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association.

Approved a resolution validating the review of the statement of investment policies as adopted by the town and its recommended changes.

Approved the replacement of the town’s uninterruptible power system.

Approved the 2023 Miscellaneous Concrete Repairs annual contract with Capko Concrete Structures, LLC.

Approved a professional services agreement with Kimley-Horn Associates for the design and bid package for the 2023 Alley Reconstruction and Utility Improvements project.

Reviewed and discussed an interlocal agreement with the Dallas Area Rapid Transit.

Reviewed and discussed the WaterSmart online customer portal, related customer usage, and promotional efforts of the town.

Reviewed and discussed the monthly financial and investment report for the period ending Dec. 31, 2022.