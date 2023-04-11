SUV Drives into PH Village Tangerine Salon

An SUV driver lost control and drove onto the curb and into the side windows of Tangerine Salon in Preston Hollow Village around 11:30 a.m. April 9, Dallas police say.

Salon owner Brandon Hensley said the salon was closed April 9 for Easter Sunday so the only people in the building were cleaning crew members, who weren’t in range of the accident. The salon is typically open to the public on Sundays.

The cleaning staff then called Hensley who rushed to the scene. Dallas police were there when he arrived.

“[It] was a blessing it happened then rather than a day we would have a full crew of employees and customers,” Hensley said.

Tangerine Salon remains open this week with boarded windows and interior cosmetic issues that await repair.

“Preston Hollow Village management were fantastic and had a glass company on-site within hours to help clean up glass and board up the opening,” Hensley said. “They also had a cleaning crew the next day clean up the debris and patch the wall that was crashed through.”

Hensley had pre-existing plans to remodel the salon, so now that process is expedited to repair after the incident.

“We will be adding service station and recreating the entry and Aveda retail area to make a more open feel,” Hensley said.

There were no injuries documented by Dallas police and only one vehicle was involved.