Stribling Leads HP All-District Honorees

Highland Park earned plenty of individual accolades to accompany its runner-up finish in a very competitive District 7-6A boys basketball season.

Junior forward Jordan Stribling was named co-defensive player of the year as voted upon by league coaches. Tre Johnson of Lake Highlands was the district MVP.

Meanwhile, HP seniors Coleson Messer and Dylan Walker secured first-team all-district honors. Drew McElroy and Jackson Heis were recognized on the second team. Thomas Jackman and Todd McPherson earned honorable mention.

The Scots (24-7) were second behind eventual 6A state champion Lake Highlands in district play, then fell to Plano in the area round of the Region I playoffs.

Jesuit Dallas sophomore Caleb Steger was named the 7-6A newcomer of the year. Also for the Rangers, Dylan Gibbons and Tai Kryger were first-team selections, while Charlie Needham and Justin Kemp made the second team.