BSA Troops 1899, 577, 82 Introduce New Eagle Scouts

Area BSA troops introduced several new Eagle Scouts, including the second girl from the Park Cities to achieve Scouting’s highest rank.

“Girls were only allowed to join Scouts BSA in 2019, and Megan Miller only joined in March 2021, so she had to earn her award in record time,” Scoutmaster Dorothy Krouse said.

Read more about Miller and other accomplished Scouts below:

Troop 1899, First Unitarian Church

Megan Dean Egan Miller, daughter of Mark and Elizabeth Miller, of University Park, is a senior at Highland Park High School. Her Eagle project benefited Highland Park Middle School, where she and her team beautified the courtyards by building and installing benches, cleaning out flower beds, adding seasonal color to flowerpots, and rejuvenating a memorial sign.

Troop 577, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

Roome Becker, son of Steve and Carrie Becker, of Dallas, is a senior at St. Mark’s School of Texas. His Eagle project benefited Joe May Elementary School by building benches for an outdoor classroom for the students.

Briggs Briner, son of Briggs and Caycie Briner, of Dallas, is a senior at The Episcopal School of Dallas. His Eagle project benefited Family Gateway (an organization providing housing, education, and social services to families with children experiencing homelessness) and involved building shelving for the donation room.

Andrew Carrie, son of Chris and Ellen Carrie, of Dallas, is a senior at The Episcopal School of Dallas. His Eagle project benefitted Cornerstone Crossroads Academy and the Phillis Wheatley School digital historical archive project by documenting the stories of various individuals to help preserve the school’s history.

JP Casey, son of Brian and Meridith Casey, of University Park, is a senior at The Episcopal School of Dallas. His Eagle project benefitted the Child and Family Guidance Center of Dallas by making six 8-foot picnic tables for clients and employees to use on the property.

Henry Hamlin, son of Frank and Sarah Hamlin, of University Park, is a senior at The Episcopal School of Dallas. His Eagle project benefited United to Learn by building tutoring tables for various schools throughout the community.

Asher Hoodis, son of Robert and Melissa Hoodis, of Dallas, is a senior at The Episcopal School of Dallas. His Eagle project benefitted Junkins Elementary School in Dallas by building two Free Little Libraries to encourage reading.

Ogden Lindh, son of Kenneth and Elaine Lindh, of Dallas, is a senior at The Episcopal School of Dallas. His Eagle project benefited McShan Elementary School by building six outdoor benches for the children to use in the school’s community garden.

Stice Neuhoff, son of Steve and Nancy Neuhoff, of University Park, is a senior at St. Mark’s School of Dallas. His Eagle project benefited the Catholic Diocese of Dallas by leading a team of volunteers to build outdoor tables for elementary schools, working with Be Golden Journey.

Troop 82, Highland Park Presbyterian Church

Jack Halverson, son of Peter and Kelly Halverson, of Dallas, is a junior at Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas. His project benefited the Adaptive Training Foundation (ATF) in Carrollton, where he led a team to build an outdoor meditation area for individuals living with physical or traumatic impairments.