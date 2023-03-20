DMA to Celebrate Teen Renaissance Exhibit

The Dallas Museum of Art will be hosting a celebration for this year’s edition of Teen Renaissance on March 25.

The exhibition annually showcases artwork created by Dallas-area high school students and will be on display until April 23.

The exhibition is created and directed by the DMA’s Teen Advisory Council, which selected the artists through an open call responding to the following prompt: “As of late, it seems as if the world has been engulfed in conflict and issues arise every day, which can feel suffocating. When feeling overwhelmed, where do you go, mentally or physically, to find peace? Where is your sanctuary? What is your safe space?”

The celebration will be from 1 to 4 p.m. at the DMA and will feature art making, live music, and a Q&A with Teen Renaissance artists.

In its fifth year, Teen Renaissance was established to provide impactful opportunities to local teens, support the work of young artists, and give Teen Advisory Council members an opportunity to organize and curate an exhibition. The exhibition is also a critical platform for a young demographic whose voices, thoughts, and ideas aren’t often platformed in a museum setting.

For more information about the Teen Renaissance celebration, visit its webpage.