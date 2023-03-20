Tuesday, March 21, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports March 13-19

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: LIGHT SHENANIGANS

A mischief maker kicked yard lights in the 4500 block of Belfort Place at 6:34 p.m. March 19. 

HIGHLAND PARK

13 Monday

Arrested at 2:10 a.m.: a 22 year old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4400 block of Abbott Avenue.

Reported at 2:23 p.m.: a careless driver hit an Infiniti G37 that was parked in a parking lot in Highland Park Village and left the scene.

Arrested at 2:35 p.m.: a 34-year-old woman accused of violating a protective order in the 4300 block of Lorraine Avenue.

Reported at 3:15 p.m.: a thief made off with $600 from the Christian Louboutin store in Highland Park Village.

Arrested at 9:15 p.m.: a 50 year old accused of public intoxication in Highland Park Village.

17 Friday

An irresponsible driver hit a street sign while trying to turn from the 4500 block of Southern Avenue to travel north on Roland Avenue and left without providing information at 9:16 a.m.

Reported at 12:41 p.m.: a scammer took $40,000 from an account at the Wells Fargo branch in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Reported at 2:10 p.m.: a crook took two 42-circuit breaker boxes from a home in the 3500 block of St. Johns Drive

19 Sunday

A motorist hit a sign in the 4300 block of Lakeside Drive at 7:23 a.m.

A good neighbor found a bag containing credit/debit cards, a pair of AirPods, $34, and more in Flippen Park in the 4400 block of Versailles Avenue at 7:40 p.m. and turned it in to police.

Arrested at 9:35 p.m.: A 46 year old accused of assault in the 3800 block of Stratford Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

15 Wednesday

A thief found easy pickings of various tools left in a work truck in the 4400 block of Normandy Avenue at 1:34 p.m.

16 Thursday

Arrested at 5:15 a.m.: a 28-year-old man for a warrant in the 4300 block of Lovers Lane

How easy was it for a crook to drive off in a Ford F-150 that was parked in the 4300 block of Purdue Street before 8:20 a.m.? The truck was unlocked. 

A thief made off with a Ford F250 from the 4400 block of Stanford Avenue using a wrecker at 8:48 a.m.

A pilferer took a Ford F250 that was parked in the 3800 block of Bryn Mawr Drive at 11:55 a.m.

A bicycle bandit took a bicycle from a Chrysler Town and Country parked in the 4200 block of University Boulevard before 4 p.m.

17 Friday

A burglar took firearms and accessories from a Ford F250 parked in the 4100 block of Bryn Mawr Drive at 9 a.m. 

Arrested at 2:42 p.m.: a 24-year-old woman for a warrant in the 3900 block of University Boulevard.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.