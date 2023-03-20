Park Cities Crime Reports March 13-19

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: LIGHT SHENANIGANS

A mischief maker kicked yard lights in the 4500 block of Belfort Place at 6:34 p.m. March 19.

HIGHLAND PARK

13 Monday

Arrested at 2:10 a.m.: a 22 year old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4400 block of Abbott Avenue.

Reported at 2:23 p.m.: a careless driver hit an Infiniti G37 that was parked in a parking lot in Highland Park Village and left the scene.

Arrested at 2:35 p.m.: a 34-year-old woman accused of violating a protective order in the 4300 block of Lorraine Avenue.

Reported at 3:15 p.m.: a thief made off with $600 from the Christian Louboutin store in Highland Park Village.

Arrested at 9:15 p.m.: a 50 year old accused of public intoxication in Highland Park Village.

17 Friday

An irresponsible driver hit a street sign while trying to turn from the 4500 block of Southern Avenue to travel north on Roland Avenue and left without providing information at 9:16 a.m.

Reported at 12:41 p.m.: a scammer took $40,000 from an account at the Wells Fargo branch in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Reported at 2:10 p.m.: a crook took two 42-circuit breaker boxes from a home in the 3500 block of St. Johns Drive.

19 Sunday

A motorist hit a sign in the 4300 block of Lakeside Drive at 7:23 a.m.

A good neighbor found a bag containing credit/debit cards, a pair of AirPods, $34, and more in Flippen Park in the 4400 block of Versailles Avenue at 7:40 p.m. and turned it in to police.

Arrested at 9:35 p.m.: A 46 year old accused of assault in the 3800 block of Stratford Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

15 Wednesday

A thief found easy pickings of various tools left in a work truck in the 4400 block of Normandy Avenue at 1:34 p.m.

16 Thursday

Arrested at 5:15 a.m.: a 28-year-old man for a warrant in the 4300 block of Lovers Lane.

How easy was it for a crook to drive off in a Ford F-150 that was parked in the 4300 block of Purdue Street before 8:20 a.m.? The truck was unlocked.

A thief made off with a Ford F250 from the 4400 block of Stanford Avenue using a wrecker at 8:48 a.m.

A pilferer took a Ford F250 that was parked in the 3800 block of Bryn Mawr Drive at 11:55 a.m.

A bicycle bandit took a bicycle from a Chrysler Town and Country parked in the 4200 block of University Boulevard before 4 p.m.

17 Friday

A burglar took firearms and accessories from a Ford F250 parked in the 4100 block of Bryn Mawr Drive at 9 a.m.

Arrested at 2:42 p.m.: a 24-year-old woman for a warrant in the 3900 block of University Boulevard.