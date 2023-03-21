Webb to Leave Scots, Return to Coaching

For the second time in a year, Highland Park ISD is searching for a new athletic director.

Rodney Webb is leaving the district to become the head football coach and campus coordinator at Rockwall-Heath High School, as announced by the Rockwall ISD board of trustees on Monday.

Webb, who lives in Rockwall, has been a head coach for 19 years, seven of which were at Heath rival Rockwall High School from 2013 to 2019.

After coaching at powerhouse Denton Guyer for the next two years, he stepped aside from coaching and came to HP last spring to replace retiring athletic director Johnny Ringo. Now he’s headed back home, and back to the sidelines.

“Together we have accomplished a number of great things over the past year that will continue to have a positive impact on the athletic programs at HP,” Webb said. “It has been an honor to have had the opportunity to be a part of HP’s legacy and storied program of success.”

Webb has a career head coaching record of 160-78, which included some memorable battles against the Scots while he was at Rockwall.

Scott Drillette, HPISD assistant superintendent for business services, will serve as the interim athletic director during the search for Webb’s replacement.