Mahjong for a Mission Raises $66,000+ for DCAC

The Mahjong for a Mission event in February raised more than $66,000 for the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center.

More than 130 attended the event for the organization, which investigates, prosecutes, and provides healing services for child abuse cases in Dallas County. Laura McCallan and Linda Gardner served as co-chairs for the event.

“Mahjong for a Mission pairs an event bustling with fun and excitement with the goal of raising funds and awareness for Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center,” said Irish Burch, president and CEO of Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center. “No detail was left unturned as we worked alongside fabulous co-chairs and amazing Sponsors that helped make this event possible! Through their hard work, we are able to help more children who walk through our doors. And for that, we are grateful.”

For more information about Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, visit their website.

Leah Ewing, Molly Hardy, Sally Pretorius Hodge Jana Paul, Alexis Scarff, Jacquelyn Bateman, Jessie Jaudes Irish Burch