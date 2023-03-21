Moulin Rouge! The Musical: Where Modern-Day Meets 1899

Broadway Dallas’ latest production is a two-and-a-half hour pop culture party.

The kicker: it’s set in Paris in 1899.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical features modern-day pop songs by artists such as Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna, despite taking place 123 years ago. The soundtrack gave a whimsical twist to what otherwise would have been a classic love story by comedically breaking into familiar songs in tense moments.

The musical features the Moulin Rouge cabaret club, “where all your dreams come true.” Viewers are introduced to Christian, a young composer from Ohio, who falls in love with Satine, a cabaret actress who’s the star of the Moulin Rouge.

Audience members are brought through the story of their love, cabaret rehearsals, financial worries, and illness.

The musical numbers throughout the show are top notch. Mashups of songs you’d expect to hear on the radio consistently had audience members clapping along.

The costumes and sets are also sure to impress. Each one came out with a sparkling flair, furthering the dazzling and spectacular world known as the Moulin Rouge.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a relatively new musical, having premiered in July 2018 in Boston, but is based on the 2001 film. It will be showing at the Music Hall at Fair Park until April 2. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Broadway Dallas’ website.