Highland Park's playoff run will continue with a second-round matchup against McKinney Boyd on Tuesday. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Lady Scots Roll Past Lamar in Playoffs

Todd Jorgenson

The beginning of the girls soccer postseason looked a lot like the end of the regular season for Highland Park on Friday.

The Lady Scots earned their 13th consecutive win by shutting out Arlington Lamar 5-0 in a Class 6A Region I bi-district game in Mansfield. All five goals came before halftime.

The Lady Scots (21-1-1) cruised to a regular-season title in District 7-6A and haven’t lost to a public-school opponent all season. They overpowered the Lady Vikings (7-9-1), who were the fourth seed from District 8-6A.

HP advances to meet McKinney Boyd in the area round on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined. The Lady Broncos advanced with a 2-1 victory over Hebron on Monday.

HP is hoping to improve upon its playoff run from a year ago, when the Lady Scots were eliminated to eventual state champion Frisco Wakeland in the 5A Region II final.

They are competing at the 6A level this year for the first time since 2016, when they lost an overtime heartbreaker against Flower Mound in the state championship game.

