Dallas CASA Hosts Annual Prom Event

More than 60 young people living in foster care got decked out in formal attire at Dallas CASA’s annual prom event recently.

Accompanied by Child Protective Services caseworkers, Dallas CASA volunteers or caregivers, the teens shopped for dresses, tuxedos, accessories, shoes, and more in Dallas CASA’s training room, which was transformed into a temporary prom boutique for two Saturdays in March.

Volunteers from Dallas CASA Children’s Council helped the teens make clothing selections.

Representatives from Transition Action Resource Center (TRAC) and Preparation for Adult Living (PAL) programs were also in attendance to start conversations about their programs for teens aging out of foster care.

