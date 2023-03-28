Tuesday, March 28, 2023

PHOTOS: Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio
Centennial Champagne Reception Patrons Journey Back in Time

William Taylor

Visitors to Fair Park on Jan. 19 didn’t need too much bubbly to see heroes of Texas’ independence roaming the renovated Hall of State.

Sam Houston and William B. Travis welcomed attendees to the Dallas Historical Society’s Centennial Champagne Reception and Open House.

Jack Edmondson, an author, historian, and retired history teacher, portrayed Houston. The other historic character reenactor, refusing to break character, wouldn’t surrender his real name.

The theme for the evening: Celebrating 100 Years of Preserving the Great Heritage and Future of Dallas Honoring Dallas History Makers: Past, Present, and Future.

Society executive director Karl Chiao and Joe Goyne, president of centennial events presenting sponsor Pegasus Bank, welcomed former Awards for Excellence recipients, host committee members, and guests such as Roy Washburn, Joe Dealey, Shannon Callewart, Veletta Forsythe Lill, Stacey McCord, Ashlee Weidner, and Robert Witte.

Stewart Thomas, as emcee, introduced a slideshow featuring honorary chair Louise Phinney Caldwell, who was celebrated for 40 years of service to DHS.

William Taylor

William Taylor

