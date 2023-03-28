Comings and Goings

NOW OPEN

Evan’s Meat Market

The Shops at Highland Park

At the butcher shop and restaurant, find a traditional selection of meats, plus Cajun-style offerings as po’boy sandwiches and andouille sausage.

Galleria Dallas

Various stores

Offline by Aerie, the activewear wing of Aerie, opened giving Galleria Dallas the only Texas location with all three American Eagle brands.

Banter by Piercing Pagoda, which sells earrings, necklaces, charms, rings, bracelets, and body jewelry and does piercings in-store, is open on level two next to Build-A-Bear.

Great American Cookies is open on level two, next to Haagen-Dazs and near Shoe Palace.

Original ChopShop

Preston-Forest

The restaurant, known for “feel-good food,” offers a menu of grilled protein bowls, fruit bowls, parfaits, breakfast wraps, juices, and more.

Katy Trail Station

4825 Cole Ave.

In partnership with acclaimed chef Kent Rathbun, the food truck serves the award-winning Rathbun’s Curbside BBQ for breakfast and lunch, plus gourmet coffee, fruit parfaits, salads, breakfast tacos, and sandwiches.

Lucky’s Chicken

3827 Lemmon Ave.

The hot chicken concept recently opened an outpost in the former Einstein Bros. Bagel location. It’s one of four new locations in 2023.

Ralph Lauren. PHOTO: Rachel Snyder Ramble Room. PHOTO: Kathy Tran Lucky’s Hot Chicken. PHOTO: Courtesy Vandelay Hospitality

Mizzen+Main

3699 McKinney Ave.

The menswear brand in the West Village offers multiple lines of apparel, including pants, outerwear, and golfing attire.

Ralph Lauren

Highland Park Village

The clothing store moved from its home of 40-plus years next to Peter Millar into the space long occupied by the Village Theatre. The retailer also opened a showroom next to Black Optical in the Knox Street district.

Ramble Room

Snider Plaza

The fourth concept for Jon Alexis, known for TJ’s Seafood and Malibu Poke, serves classic American dishes ranging from sandwiches and salads to steaks and pasta.

MOVED

Bachendorf’s

Galleria Dallas

The jewelry store, which offers hand-selected diamonds, designer jewelry, and timepieces, expects to complete an expansion this summer. During construction, the store will operate temporarily on level one next to Gucci.