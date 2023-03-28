Save the Dates

1 – Broadway Dallas 2023 Gala, featuring Moulin Rouge! The Musical and the After-Hours Fête post-performance party, Music Hall at Fair Park, BroadwayDallas.org.

20 – 35th annual Majestic Mad Hatter’s Luncheon – A Celebration of English Elegance, benefiting A Woman’s Garden and presented by the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, 8525 Garland Road, MadHat2023.GiveSmart.com.

23 – Dallas Historical Society’s Centennial Community Celebration, Klyde Warren Park, dallashistory.org.

28 (through May 5) – The Dallas International Film Festival, featuring 100-plus films from nearly 30 countries, Violet Crown Cinema in West Village Uptown, dallasfilm.org.

29 – Game, Set, Match Tennis Event benefitting The Magdalen House, Lakewood Country Club, 6430 Gaston Ave., magdalenhouse.org.

Bruce Wood Dance. PHOTO: Sharen Bradford

29 – Bruce Wood Dance Celebrates 13th Anniversary Performance & Gala, Moody Performance Hall in the Dallas Arts District, brucewooddance.org.

29 – Aging Mind Foundation’s 2023 Gala – Forget Me Not, benefitting the research of Dr. Bruce A. Yankner, co-director of Harvard Medical School’s Paul F. Glenn Center for the Biology of Aging Research, Thompson Hotel, agingmindfoundation.org/2023-gala/.