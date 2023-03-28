Out & About: Go Red for Women Luncheon

The American Heart Association’s annual Go Red for Women Luncheon helped surpass the organization’s local fundraising goal, which reached $1.9 million raised through the 2023 Go Red for Women Campaign.

The Feb. 24 luncheon at the Omni Dallas Hotel gathered supporters and survivors to spread awareness about the effects heart disease can have on women.

“Our annual luncheon is the pinnacle of the Dallas Go Red for Women Movement each year,” said Samantha Eppler, vice president development of Go Red for Women in Dallas. “This year we were able to focus on stories of real women of all ages, like featured survivor and inspiration Sheena Fannin, showing there is not one face of heart disease.”

Emma Lovewell Sr., Peloton instructor and author of Live Learn Lovewell, was the keynote speaker. The event was chaired by Jennifer Durbin, vice president and chief human resources officer a Commercial Metals Company, and Commercial Metals Company CEO Barbara Smith was the Sandi Haddock Community Impact Honoree.

The luncheon’s theme was “Her Story is Our Story,” emphasizing that heart disease can happen to anyone. Attendees donned their red attire and red attire and participated in free health screenings by Texas Health. They also used the Go Red Passports that brought them to different stations around the hotel about the fight against cardiovascular disease, enjoyed a bubbly bar and puppy station, and took advantage of other fun and educational opportunities. Live and silent auctions were also held to support research, education, and health impact initiatives for women.

Sandi Haddock, Averie Bishop, and Scott Murray Barbara Smith and Jennifer Durbin Cecilia Smith Tanya Edwards and Nancy Brown Stacy Nahas and Susan Wetzel Emma Lovewell