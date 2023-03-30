Bryan’s House Students and Staff Treated to Valentine’s Day Party

Lone Star Monarchs founders Regina Bruce and Dr. Carla Russo chose Bryan’s House as a Charity to Love, meaning the group sponsored a Valentine’s Day party for students, teachers, and staff.

Sixty-three students with special needs (birth to 5 years old) were treated to gift baskets of coloring books, crayons, art and craft supplies, and children’s books, along with cupcakes, cookies, and other treats. The venue was also decorated with colorful Valentine’s hearts.

“We are so thankful to Regina, Carla, and the Lone Star Monarchs for theri dedication and passion for the children and families we serve,” Bryan’s House CEO Abigail Erickson-Torres said. “Children with special needs are often overlooked, and it is so uplifting to see such compassion for this special group of children.”

The teachers were also served lunch from Eatzi’s and Whole Foods and gifted holiday sweet treats and Target gift cards in appreciation for their love and care of the students.

“It warmed our hearts to see how happy it made everyone to be celebrated on this Valentine’s Day,” Bruce said. “Carla and I, along with our wonderful friends and supporters, appreciate all of them and were also honored to present a check to Bryan’s House for $5,000 to benefit this meaningful nonprofit and to spend the day volunteering in their classrooms, where we read books and did arts and craft projects with the children.”

Dr. Carla Russo, Cindy Ryan, Abigail Erickson, and Regina Bruce Regina Bruce Miranda Pelaez-Rojas with a student Sandra Amaya, Michelle Ramirez, Linda White, and Dalia Fuentes Verna Holmes and Ashley Laws sit and listen to Jeanne Lewis read.