Out & About: JLD Sustainer of the Year Cocktail Reception

The Junior League of Dallas held a Sustainer of the Year Cocktail Reception at the JLD Headquarters March 9 to celebrate the 2023 Sustainer of the Year, Pamela Busbee.

Busbee, a Highland Park resident, will be recognized at the Milestones Luncheon April 14 at the Omni Dallas Hotel. Award-winning actor and New York Times bestselling author Rob Lowe will be the featured speaker.

Dr. Bill Waters and Pam Busbee Becky Bright and Paula Davis Dr. Claude and Pat Prestidge Gary and Carol Utkov with Margo Goodwin Becky Bright, Paige McDaniel, and Connie O’Neill Linda McFarland, Pat Prestidge, and Becky Bright Mary Kardell, Louise Griffeth, and Helen Holman Monica Christopher, Christie Carter, Bettye Slaven, and Maria Martineau Candace Winslow, Elizabeth Gambrell, and Nancy Gopez Monica Christopher Becky Cullum and Martha Carter Diane Scovell and Pam Busbee Lara Bubalo Manor, Rhonda Williams, Marisa Partin, Kristen Shear, Christina Eubanks, Jacqueline Wasem, and Heather Lorch Beverly Glenewinkel, Pam Busbee, and Mary Brinegar