Heavy Lifting: HP Junior 13th at State
Highland Park junior Jack Carroll finished 13th in his weight class at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association state meet on March 25 in Abilene.
Carroll, competing in Division I at 123 pounds, tied a career best by lifting 1,030 total pounds. That combines the squat (400), bench press (250), and dead lift (380).
Carroll qualified for the state meet by winning a title at the Region III meet in Tyler, where he lifted 1,000 pounds total. Other regional competitors for the Scots included Billy Shearer, Daniel Uhrbrock, James Lancaster, and J.D. Copeland.